FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
San Miguel raises $400 million from Manila Electric share sale
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 19, 2013 / 2:46 AM / 4 years ago

San Miguel raises $400 million from Manila Electric share sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Friday it had sold a portion of its 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) at 270 pesos per share to raise 17.4 billion pesos ($400 million).

Shares in Meralco fell as much as 9 percent to as low as 275 pesos, their lowest in six months, following the share placement.

San Miguel said in a filing it had placed a total of 64.3 million of its shares in Meralco, with the transaction subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

It gave no other details. To view the filing, click on link.reuters.com/syj79t

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch and Standard Chartered Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd were the placing agents. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.