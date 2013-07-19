San Miguel raises $400 million from Manila Electric share sale

MANILA, July 19 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp said on Friday it had sold a portion of its 32.8 percent stake in Manila Electric Co (Meralco) at 270 pesos per share to raise 17.4 billion pesos ($400 million).

Shares in Meralco fell as much as 9 percent to as low as 275 pesos, their lowest in six months, following the share placement.

San Miguel said in a filing it had placed a total of 64.3 million of its shares in Meralco, with the transaction subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

It gave no other details. To view the filing, click on link.reuters.com/syj79t

Deutsche Bank AG, Hong Kong Branch and Standard Chartered Securities (Singapore) Pte Ltd were the placing agents. (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)