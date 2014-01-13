FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel to list power unit this year
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 13, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel to list power unit this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corp will definitely list its power unit, SMC Global Power Holdings Corp, this year, its president said on Monday.

The IPO of SMC Global, the country’s biggest power producer, has been shelved several times due to unfavourable market conditions.

Ramon Ang also said San Miguel has no plans to increase its stake in Philippine Airlines (PAL).

“I don’t think we will increase. San Miguel will only stick to 49 percent,” he told reporters, referring to the company’s current stake in Philippine Airlines

San Miguel’s partner in PAL, Lucio Tan, has previously said he was open to sell all his remaining stake in the country’s flag carrier to both foreign and domestic buyers.

Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.