FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel posts first-half net loss on forex
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 12, 2013 / 8:46 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel posts first-half net loss on forex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - San Miguel Corp, the Philippines’ most diversified conglomerate, reported on Monday a first-half net loss of 2.4 billion pesos ($55 million) as foreign exchange losses erased strong results at its food, fuel and oil units.

Its first-half results compare with a net profit of 13.9 billion pesos in the same period last year. The company said without unrealised forex losses, its recurring net income would be 7.8 billion pesos in the period. First-half consolidated revenue climbed 9 percent to 357.5 billion pesos.

“Forex losses mask the solid performance we had in our businesses,” San Miguel Chairman Eduardo Cojuangco said in a statement, adding sustained investment, good cash flow, a strong balance sheet and leadership positions in various industries will help the company turn in “durable results” for the remainder of the year.

The peso has lost nearly 6 percent so far this year and is the region’s fourth-worst performing currency.

($1 = 43.585 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.