Philippine bourse clears listing of San Miguel's key shareholder
#Financials
December 26, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

Philippine bourse clears listing of San Miguel's key shareholder

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Philippine Stock Exchange has approved the listing of conglomerate San Miguel Corp’s controlling shareholder, Top Frontier Investment Holdings Inc, valued initially at $2 billion.

The bourse said on Thursday that Top Frontier will list by way of introduction, or without selling stock in an initial public offering. A total of 490.2 million shares will be listed on the exchange’s main board at an initial price of 178 pesos per share.

San Miguel, the country’s most diversified conglomerate, earlier declared a dividend of 240.2 million common shares of Top Frontier, or 49 percent of the shares to be listed, paving the way for the listing without an IPO.

San Miguel shareholders on record as of Nov. 5 received one Top Frontier share for every 10 San Miguel shares held.

Top Frontier has yet to set the listing date, the bourse said in a notice to investors.

Shares in San Miguel were up as much as 2.6 percent while Manila’s benchmark index rose 0.5 percent by 0700 GMT. ($1 = 44.4 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

