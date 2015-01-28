FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Security Bank raises $300 mln via senior unsecured notes
January 28, 2015 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Security Bank raises $300 mln via senior unsecured notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Security Bank Corp said on Wednesday it had raised $300 million through its inaugural offshore notes issuance to extend maturing liabilities and expand funding base.

In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the bank said it priced the five-year notes below guidance at 3.95 percent given strong demand. (bit.ly/1tmSxN9)

Security Bank said on Tuesday it planned to issue $150 million notes with a semi-annual yield of around 4.2 percent.

Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Michael Perry

