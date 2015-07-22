UPDATE 1-Philippines' Semirara halts coal exports after mining suspension

* Panian mining suspended after July 17 landslide

* Semirara to give priority to power generators

* Shares hit 17-month low (Adds details, share price)

MANILA, July 22 (Reuters) - Semirara Mining & Power Corp , the Philippines’ biggest coal miner, is halting coal exports to ensure continued supply for local power generation and cement production while operations at its main Panian mine are suspended.

Semirara, a unit of Philippine conglomerate DMCI Holdings Inc, has come under fire after a July 17 landslide at the Panian mine in the centre of the country buried alive nine workers, prompting the Department of Energy (DOE) to suspend operations there.

Acting Energy Secretary Zenaida Monsada said the government was assessing the impact of the closure of the mine on power supplies, including the possibility of importing coal as a stop-gap measure. Semirara’s coal is used to generate a 1,600 megawatt supply, mostly for the main Luzon grid.

On Wednesday, Semirara disclosed it had received a copy of another suspension order, this time from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

The DENR said Semirara would not be able to resume mining operations at Panian until it implemented measures that would prevent such accidents from happening again.

Shares in Semirara extended their slide after the announcement, falling as much as 9.6 percent to the lowest in 17 months, putting the stock among the top losers in a market down less than 1 percent.

It has lost more than a fifth of its value since Friday’s landslide. Parent DMCI has fallen more than 5 percent.

“We have notified our foreign customers that we cannot schedule further shipments until DOE reaches a decision on the suspension of our mining operations,” Semirara said in a statement.

The company’s coal exports account for the bulk of its revenue. In 2014, its exports reached 5.25 million tonnes, representing 59 percent of record-high total sales of 8.89 million tonnes and 54 percent higher than total shipments the year before.

Sales to power plants, mostly owned by Semirara, account for about a quarter of total sales, while sales to other customers such as cement manufacturers account for around 15 percent.

“The concerned government authorities have our full cooperation, and we will do everything we can to manage our limited coal inventory to avert possible supply disruptions to our local power plant and cement customers,” Semirara said.