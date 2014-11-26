Philippines' SM Prime launches $318 mln share placement - IFR

MANILA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines’ biggest mall operator, has launched a placement of treasury shares that could raise up to $318 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Around 800 million treasury shares were being sold in the range of 17.00-17.88 pesos per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. At the top end of the price range, the sale could raise as much as 14.3 billion pesos ($318 million).

The price range represents a discount of up to 4.9 percent to Wednesday’s closing price of 17.88 pesos.

JP Morgan and Macquarie are the joint bookrunners, IFR said.