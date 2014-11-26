FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' SM Prime launches $318 mln share placement - IFR
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 26, 2014 / 9:11 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' SM Prime launches $318 mln share placement - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - SM Prime Holdings Inc, the Philippines’ biggest mall operator, has launched a placement of treasury shares that could raise up to $318 million, IFR reported on Wednesday.

Around 800 million treasury shares were being sold in the range of 17.00-17.88 pesos per share, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit. At the top end of the price range, the sale could raise as much as 14.3 billion pesos ($318 million).

The price range represents a discount of up to 4.9 percent to Wednesday’s closing price of 17.88 pesos.

JP Morgan and Macquarie are the joint bookrunners, IFR said.

Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR in Singapore; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.