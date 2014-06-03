FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' SM issues price guidance for 10-yr bond issue - IFR
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 3, 2014 / 3:10 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' SM issues price guidance for 10-yr bond issue - IFR

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, June 3 (Reuters) - SM Investments Corp, the Philippines’ second-biggest conglomerate by market capitalisation, has issued price guidance for an offering of 10-year U.S. dollar bonds at a yield of 5.125 percent, IFR reported.

Pricing of the unrated deal could be done on Tuesday, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit.

In a stock market filing in Manila, SM said it had appointed Citi and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for a bond deal with maturity of up to 10 years.

Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of existing debts, it said.

IFR said the bond issue was benchmarked to SM’s own 4.25 percent bonds due 2019 and to the 4.375 percent bonds due 2023 issued by another Philippine conglomerate, JG Summit Holdings Inc.

SM, owned by the country’s richest man Henry Sy Sr, controls SM Prime Holdings Inc, one of Southeast Asia’s biggest property groups, and the Philippines’ biggest lender, BDO Unibank Inc. (Reporting by Lianting Tu of IFR in Singapore and Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.