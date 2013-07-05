BASIS POINT-Philippines' SM $300 mln loan to launch next week

HONG KONG, July 5 (Basis Point) - The $300 million five-year term loan for Philippine conglomerate SM Group’s holding company SM Investments Corp is expected to launch next week, sources said.

As reported earlier, Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Chinatrust Commercial Bank and Standard Chartered Bank are the mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners (MALB).

The bullet facility is for general corporate purposes.

In April, shopping mall developer and operator SM Prime Holdings Inc got a $200 million five-year term loan, which paid a margin of 170bp over Libor and a top-level fee of 125bp. Chinatrust came in to share the equal-status MLAB title with StanChart, and that facility was joined by six other lenders.