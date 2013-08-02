FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' SM raises $150 mln in discounted share placement
August 2, 2013 / 5:37 AM / in 4 years

Philippines' SM raises $150 mln in discounted share placement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - SM Investment Corp, the flagship holding company owned by Philippine tycoon Henry Sy, raised $150 million in a share placement with institutional investors, but it sold the stock at discount, sending its share price tumbling.

SM sold 7.25 million shares at 900 pesos each, underwriter UBS AG said, representing a 6.4 percent discount from its previous closing price. The shares fell 5.9 percent to trade at 905 pesos, compared with a 1 percent decline for the broader market.

SM said it sold more than shares than initially expected in the top-up placement due to strong investment demand.

Proceeds from the share sale will be used to refinance some of company’s obligations and for general corporate purposes.

SM owns mall developer SM Prime Holdings Inc, top lenders BDO Unibank Inc and China Banking Corp , and property firm SM Development Corp.

To view the company's full disclosure on the share offering, click on (link.reuters.com/dag22v) ($1 = 43.5650 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

