FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' SM Investments 2012 net profit rises 16.3 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2013 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

Philippines' SM Investments 2012 net profit rises 16.3 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, March 6 (Reuters) - Conglomerate SM Investments Corp , the Philippines’ second most valuable listed firm, posted a 16.3 percent increase in full-year 2012 net profit on higher revenues from its shopping mall, property, retail and banking businesses.

SM Investments, owned by the Philippines’ richest man, Henry Sy, said on Wednesday its net profit for 2012 was 24.7 billion pesos ($607 million) compared with 21.2 billion pesos the year before.

Total revenue grew 12 percent to 223.9 billion pesos, it said in a statement.

SM has controlling stakes in SM Prime Holdings Inc , which owns and operates malls in the Philippines and China, as well as in the Philippines’ biggest lender BDO Unibank Inc, and property firm SM Development Corp. It also has interests in gaming firm Belle Corp.

To view the company's full disclosure on its results, click on link.reuters.com/vyw46t.

($1 = 40.71 pesos)

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.