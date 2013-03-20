FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BASIS POINT-Six banks join Philippine SM Prime's $200 mln term loan
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 20, 2013 / 9:02 AM / 5 years ago

BASIS POINT-Six banks join Philippine SM Prime's $200 mln term loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 20 (Basis Point) - Six banks have so far joined Philippine shopping mall developer and operator SM Prime Holdings Inc’s $200 million five-year term loan, sources said.

Among the six, Chinatrust Commercial Bank came in to share the equal-status mandated lead arranger and bookrunner title with Standard Chartered Bank.

The deal is almost fully subscribed, with commitments totalling $150 million from the six banks.

As reported earlier, the bullet loan offers a margin of 170bp over Libor.

Banks committing $20 million or more get an all-in of 195bp via a fee of 125bp, and the lead arranger title, while those committing $10 million to $19 million get an all-in of 190bp via a 100bp fee, and the arranger title.

There is a greenshoe option to increase the loan by up to $50 million. Funds are for working capital and capital expenditure.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.