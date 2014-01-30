FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indophil says Glencore looking to quit $5.9 bln Tampakan project in Philippines
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
January 30, 2014 / 7:55 AM / 4 years ago

Indophil says Glencore looking to quit $5.9 bln Tampakan project in Philippines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Glencore Xstrata Plc has indicated its preference to divest its stake in the $5.9 billion Tampakan copper-gold project in southern Philippines, its partner Indophil Resources said on Thursday.

“Glencore Xstrata has informed Indophil of its preference to divest its stake in Tampakan,” Indophil said in a report to Australia’s stock exchange.

No formal divestment process has begun but discussions have been ongoing regarding the matter, said Indophil, which holds a pre-emptive right over Glencore Xstrata’s interest in the project.

A provincial ban on open-pit mining in place since 2010 has delayed Tampakan, a project that could be the biggest single foreign direct investment in the Philippines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.