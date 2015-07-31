FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala Land, Filinvest vie for $88 mln transport terminal project
July 31, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Land, Filinvest vie for $88 mln transport terminal project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MANILA, July 31 (Reuters) - Philippine property firms Ayala Land Inc and Filinvest Land Inc have submitted bids for a contract to build and operate a 4 billion peso ($87.55 million) transport terminal, a government official said.

The bids for the terminal that will provide a link between the capital and southern provinces, will be opened and awarded next month, Christine Antonio, director at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Centre, told reporters on Friday.

The other two pre-qualified bidders, Megawide Construction Corp and Datem Inc, withdrew from bidding due to concerns over the project’s commercial viability.

The Integrated Transport System-South Terminal Project, spread over 4.7 hectares, will connect passengers from industrial hubs in the provinces of Laguna and Batangas to other transport systems serving the capital, including the planned $3.8 billion North-South Railway project.

The terminal is part of the government’s PPP programme to upgrade ageing roads, railways, ports and airports. The government has so far awarded 10 projects worth $4.2 billion since launching the programme in 2010. ($1 = 45.6900 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
