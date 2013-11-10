FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines estimates at least 10,000 died from super typhoon
November 10, 2013 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines estimates at least 10,000 died from super typhoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TACLOBAN, Philippines, Nov 10 (Reuters) - At least 10,000 people died in the central Philippine province of Leyte after Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall, lashed the province, swallowing coastal towns, a senior police official said on Sunday.

About 70 to 80 percent of the area in the path of Haiyan in Leyte province was destroyed, said Chief Superintendent Elmer Soria.

“We had a meeting last night with the governor and the other officials. The governor said based on their estimate, 10,000 died,” Soria told Reuters. (Reporting by Manuel Mogato; Editing by Eric Beech)

