Philippines typhoon death toll at 4,460: UN, citing government

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The United Nations, citing Philippines government figures, on Thursday put the latest death toll from powerful Typhoon Haiyan at 4,460 - almost double the last official number given, but still less than the 10,000 estimated by local authorities.

“As of 13 November, the government reported that 4,460 people have died,” the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in its daily situation report, issued out of Manila and dated Nov. 14. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Jackie Frank)