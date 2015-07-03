FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' San Miguel confirms interest in UCPB privatisation
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 3, 2015 / 3:21 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' San Miguel confirms interest in UCPB privatisation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, July 3 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ San Miguel Corp on Friday said it plans to bid for the government’s majority stake in United Coconut Planters Bank (UCPB), confirming a Reuters report identifying the conglomerate as an interested party.

In a disclosure, San Miguel President Ramon Ang said the company submitted a Letter of Intent to participate in the privatisation of UCPB. (bit.ly/1LLyzn1)

The privatisation, worth at least $350 million, has drawn interest from 12 entities, including Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc and U.S. private equity companies CAP IV Engagement Ltd, an affiliate of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, Lone Star Funds and TPG Capital Management. (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.