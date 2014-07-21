Philippines' Robina buys New Zealand food firm for $609 mln

MANILA, July 21 (Reuters) - Philippine snacks and beverage manufacturer Universal Robina Corp said on Monday its wholly owned URC International Co Ltd unit is buying New Zealand’s NZ Snack Food Holdings Ltd for NZ$700 million ($609 million) in cash.

URC International will fund the transaction from long-term debt financing and internal sources, Universal Robina told the Philippine Stock Exchange.

Click on bit.ly/1rgRASV to view Universal Robina's disclosure. ($1 = 1.1498 New Zealand Dollars) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Stephen Coates)