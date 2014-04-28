Obama: United States not reclaiming old bases, not building new ones

MANILA, April 28 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said the United States was not planning to rebuild old bases or construct new ones under a new security accord signed on Monday with the Philippines, part of a “pivot” of U.S. resources towards fast-growing Asia and the Pacific.

The agreement, which will have an initial 10-year term, sets the framework for a beefed-up rotation of U.S. troops, ships and warplanes through the Philippines.

China interprets the move as aimed at containing Beijing’s growing military might. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Alex Richardson)