Kerry downplays dispute with China in East China Sea
December 17, 2013 / 10:02 AM / 4 years ago

Kerry downplays dispute with China in East China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Tuesday the United States would speak out when countries “raised the temperature” through unilateral actions in territorial disputes, but did not view differences with China over the East China Sea as a scenario of rising tension.

“We are not approaching this with any particular view towards China, except to say when China makes a unilateral move we will state our position,” Kerry told a news conference with Philippine counterpart Albert del Rosario.

Kerry said increased maritime security assistance by the United States for South East Asian countries was part of U.S. President Barack Obama’s rebalancing toward Asia.

“What we are involved in are normal processes in order to raise their maritime protection capacity,” he added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

