FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Vista Land to raise $125 mln through 5-yr notes
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 4, 2014 / 1:31 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Vista Land to raise $125 mln through 5-yr notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes Inc said on Thursday it will raise $125 million through a corporate note offering to support capital expenditures.

In a stock exchange filing, Vista Land said its board of directors authorised subsidiary VLL International Inc to issue $125 million notes.

The senior guaranteed notes due 2019 will yield 7.45 percent, and will form a single series to consolidate it with the $225 million debt papers issued by VLL International in April.

Vista Land said VLL International executed a subscription agreement with DBS Bank Ltd as manager for the offer, sale and issuance of the corporate notes.

To see the full disclosure, click on (bit.ly/1rrOmfI)

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.