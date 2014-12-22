FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Philippines' DMCI sells shares in tollway operator to San Miguel for $41 mln
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 22, 2014 / 1:10 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' DMCI sells shares in tollway operator to San Miguel for $41 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Philippines’ DMCI Holdings Inc

* Says it sold 25.11 pct stake in toll road concessionaire Private Infra Dev Corp to conglomerate San Miguel Corp unit for 1.83 billion pesos ($41 million)

* Private Infra is the concessionaire of the 88-kilometre Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway north of the capital

* Says closing of the transaction is subject to compliance with certain conditions, and obtaining certain consents from the Toll Regulatory Board and the Department of Public Works and Highways Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1JFBET2) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.