BRIEF-Philippines' Robinsons Land plans $268 mln bond sale
December 9, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' Robinsons Land plans $268 mln bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Robinsons Land Corp

* Says to issue up to 12 billion pesos ($268 million) fixed-rate bonds, including the 2 billion pesos oversubscription option

* Says bond sale is subject to the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the rating process of the Philippine Rating Services Corp

* Proceeds to be used for capital expenditure, said Bach Johann Sebastian, senior vice president of Robinsons Land's parent firm JG Summit Holdings Inc Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1w6YZHt) Further company coverage: ($1 = 44.6400 Philippine pesos) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Sunil Nair)

