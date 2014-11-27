FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philippines' SM Prime raises $400 million via share placement
November 27, 2014 / 2:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Philippines' SM Prime raises $400 million via share placement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Philippines’ SM Prime Holdings Inc

* Says it raised 18 billion pesos ($400.89 million) through the placement of 1.06 billion treasury shares at a 4.92 pct discount to Wednesday’s closing of 17.88 pesos each

* Says proceeds to partially finance the property firm’s capital expenditures, general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions, including the partnership with landlord OCLP Holdings Inc

* Shares down as much as 3.8 pct in early trades Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1AUjTwh) Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 44.9000 Philippine peso) (Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales)

