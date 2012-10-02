FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines extends FX market trading by 30 minutes
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 2, 2012 / 1:10 AM / in 5 years

Philippines extends FX market trading by 30 minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The Philippines has extended daily onshore currency trading hours by 30 minutes, which the banking industry said would align the market with the rest of Asia and better address the needs of invertors and business.

The Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) said that from Oct 1 the afternoon trading session on the Philippine Dealing System would run from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. (0600 to 0800GMT). Afternoon sessions previously opened at 2:30 p.m.

The morning session was unchanged at 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (0100-0400 GMT).

The changed trading hours also apply to the forwards, swaps and options markets, said the BAP, which partly owns the country’s electronic currency trading platform.

The Philippine peso has gained nearly 5 percent against the U.S. dollar this year to be the second best-performing currency among emerging Asian economies, only bettered by the Singapore dollar. (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Rosemarie Francisco and John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.