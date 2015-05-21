FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips and Carrefour use lights to beam coupons to shoppers
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 21, 2015 / 10:21 AM / 2 years ago

Philips and Carrefour use lights to beam coupons to shoppers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 21 (Reuters) - Philips has struck its first deal to sell lights with built-in technology that can track shoppers as they move through a grocery store, beaming pop-up coupons to their smartphones.

The world’s largest maker of lights said on Thursday France’s biggest retailer Carrefour had agreed to try out the system at a large store in Lille, northern France.

Shoppers interested in using the service will need to install a Carrefour mobile software app on their smartphones and opt in.

The LED lights used in the store can then transmit data to smartphones using light pulses not detectable by the human eye, but registered by smartphone cameras.

As a shopper passes by, say, the juice aisle, the app could be used to display coupons or more detailed information about the products on the shelves.

Philips and Carrefour did not provide financial details of the deal. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.