REFILE-Philips names lighting executive Bhattacharya as CFO

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Philips NV said on Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial officer, with immediate effect, succeeding the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa.

Wirahadiraksa has resigned to take a position at “a listed company in the industrial sector”, Philips said in a statement.

Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial manager at Philips’ lighting division, which is being carved out into a separate company. He previously worked as CFO of Philips Healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)