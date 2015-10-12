FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Philips names lighting executive Bhattacharya as CFO
October 12, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Philips names lighting executive Bhattacharya as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with LafargeHolcim says it has hired Wirahadiraksa)

AMSTERDAM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Philips NV said on Monday it had appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as chief financial officer with immediate effect to succeed the departing Ron Wirahadiraksa.

Swiss-based LafargeHolcim, the world’s largest maker of building materials, said on Monday it had hired Wirahadiraksa as CFO.

Bhattacharya, an Indian national, was the top financial manager at Philips’ lighting division, which is being carved out into a separate company. He had also been overseeing the separation project.

Bhattacharya, 53, previously worked as CFO of Philips’ healthcare division, and for semiconductor company NXP. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
