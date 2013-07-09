Philips teams with Disney on lighting for kids

AMSTERDAM, July 9 (Reuters) - Philips aims to offset weakness in street and home lighting systems by partnering with Walt Disney Co to sell Mickey and Minnie Mouse night lamps for children.

The world’s biggest lighting maker is feeling the impact of fragile consumer demand, weak construction markets and government budget cuts in Europe which have translated into lower demand.

Neither company disclosed financial details at the product launch but they demonstrated a child’s bedroom where the typical overhead lamp was replaced by multiple coloured lights and imitation candles, including under the bed.

The lights are either decorated with or in the shape of various Disney characters.

Last year, Philips launched “hue”, a home lighting system controlled via a smartphone app and sold through Apple’s stores, as it tries to reinvent its range of consumer lighting products and spur demand for LED bulbs which last several years.

Philips’ earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) at its lighting division more than halved last year to 188 million euros on sales of 8.44 billion euros.

Philips and Disney said the new children’s lights would go on sale in Europe and the United States from September, followed by Asia and Canada later in the year.