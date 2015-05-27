FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 27, 2015 / 9:51 AM / 2 years ago

Go Scale to fund Philips lighting components buy with $1.93 bln in debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 27 (Reuters) - Go Scale, the investment fund that is purchasing Philips’ lighting components unit Lumileds, said on Wednesday it would fund the acquisition in part by raising $1.93 billion (1.77 billion euros) in debt.

The fund said in a statement that the Bank of China was acting as sole bookrunner in arranging the debt financing, which will have both euro and dollar denominated tranches.

A Philips spokesman confirmed the details of the financing plan released by Go Scale, which agreed in March to buy an 80.1 percent stake in the unit for $3.3 billion. (1 euro = $1.0918) (Reporting by Toby Sterling Editing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Alison Williams)

