Philips hires Botti from Airbus to bolster healthcare technology

AMSTERDAM, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Philips has appointed former Airbus manager Jean Botti as its chief innovation and strategy officer with a remit to open up new healthcare technology business opportunities, the Dutch company said on Friday.

Philips, the world’s largest lighting manufacturer, is preparing to hive off its lighting division to focus on healthcare in which it competes with GE and Siemens .

French national Botti, who was born in 1957 and trained as an engineer, has been Airbus’s chief technical officer since 2006. He also worked at Renault and General Motors.