Philips to sell property for 450 mln euros -report

AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - Dutch electronics firm Philips plans to sell the buildings housing its high-tech campus for about 450 million euros ($594.22 million) to entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, a Dutch newspaper reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Philips and Boekhoorn have agreed a price range but are still in talks, De Telegraaf said, quoting real estate sources. A Philips spokesman declined to comment.

The campus, in the south of the Netherlands, covers more than 100 hectares and includes several offices, research centres and laboratories. It also includes some Philips’ former businesses NXP Semiconductors and chip equipment maker ASML, the paper said.

A regional paper, Brabants Dagblad, reported over the weekend that the deal between Philips and Boekhoorn was due to close this week but has been delayed and the parties are now aiming for a close by the end of the month.