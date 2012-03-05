Philips to sell campus property -source

AMSTERDAM, March 5 (Reuters) - Dutch electronics firm Philips plans to sell property on its high tech campus in the south of the country, a source familiar with company said on Monday.

Philips is “looking for a buyer of the real estate assets of the high-tech campus, which is in line with the development overall of the campus,” the source told Reuters.

Earlier on Monday, Dutch media reported Philips planned to sell the property for about 450 million euros.

The campus covers more than 100 hectares and includes several offices, research centres and laboratories for Philips as well another 100 companies. (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)