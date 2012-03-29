FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips sells campus property for 450 mln euros - report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 6 years ago

Philips sells campus property for 450 mln euros - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Dutch electronics group Philips has sold property on its high-tech campus in the south of the Netherlands to Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn for 450 million euros ($598 million), a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

The campus covers more than 100 hectares and includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by Philips and another 100 companies.

Eindhovens Dagblad, which said the campus was the “smartest square kilometre” in the Netherlands, reported the parties negotiated the deal over four years.

Earlier this month, Dutch media reported that the property was close to being sold.

A Philips spokesman declined to comment. ($1 = 0.7525 euro) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.