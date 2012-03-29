UPDATE 1-Philips sells high-tech campus for 425 mln euros

(Adds detail)

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Dutch electronics firm Philips has sold its high-tech office campus in Eindhoven to a consortium of private investors for 425 million euros ($565 million), as part of a 800 million euro cost-cutting plan announced last year.

Philips will lease back several buildings on the campus, which is in the south of the Netherlands, where it currently houses its IT, intellectual property, and innovation activities.

The company said on Thursday the consortium of private investors, led by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, will pay 373 million euros cash and a further 52 million in future years.

Philips said after deducting expenses related to other real estate included in the current cost reduction program, it will book a 65 million euro gain.

Of that, 37 million euros will be accounted for in the first quarter of 2012 under earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) and 28 million euros will be deferred to future periods.

Earlier on Thursday, local press reported that Philips had sold the property, which covers more than 100 hectares and includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by Philips and another 100 companies. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Erica Billingham)