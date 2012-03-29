FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips sells campus property for 425 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 29, 2012 / 12:51 PM / in 6 years

Philips sells campus property for 425 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 29 (Reuters) - Dutch electronics firm Philips said on Thursday it sold its high-tech campus property in Eindhoven to a consortium of private investors for 425 million euros ($565 million) in total.

Philips said the consortium of private investors, led by Dutch entrepreneur Marcel Boekhoorn, will pay 373 million euros in cash and a further 52 million euros in future years.

Earlier on Thursday local press reported that Philips had sold the property, which covers more than 100 hectares and includes offices, research centres and laboratories used by Philips and another 100 companies. ($1 = 0.7525 euros) (Reporting by Roberta B. Cowan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.