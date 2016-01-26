Philips CEO sees Lumileds disposal this year for less than $3.3 bln

AMSTERDAM, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Dutch medical equipment and lighting group Philips is likely to sell its Lumileds division in the second half of this year at a lower price than the $3.3 billion it had initially envisaged, Chief Executive Frans van Houten said on Tuesday.

Last week Philips said a deal to sell the Lumileds lighting business to Go Scale Capital had been blocked by the United States for undisclosed security reasons.

On a call with journalists after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings, Van Houten also said that the company expects a modest start to 2016 and that its lighting sales will begin growing in the second half. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by David Goodman)