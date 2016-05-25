FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips Lighting IPO price may top 20 euros - sources
May 25, 2016 / 5:10 PM / a year ago

Philips Lighting IPO price may top 20 euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 25 (Reuters) - Shares in the initial public offering of Philips’ Lighting division could price above 20 euros, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, people involved in the listing had indicated Philips was looking at a 19-20 euro range for the shares, valuing the company’s equity at between 2.85 billion euros and 3 billion euros ($3.2-$3.3 billion)..

Philips had declined to comment, other than saying demand for Lighting, which would be the world’s largest lighting company on a standalone basis, has been solid. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)

