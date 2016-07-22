FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips Lighting posts 16 pct rise in core earnings
July 22, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

Philips Lighting posts 16 pct rise in core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 22 (Reuters) - Philips Lighting, the world's largest maker of bulbs and lighting systems, said on Friday its core earnings rose 16 percent in the second quarter and maintained its outlook for the full year.

In the first results as a standalone company, it said sales in the latest period fell 6 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($1.87 billion), while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation (EBITA) came in at 161 million euros.

The company was spun off in May from Philips, which holds 70 percent. ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
