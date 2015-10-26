FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips $3.3-billion sale of Lumileds to Go Scale in doubt
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 26, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

Philips $3.3-billion sale of Lumileds to Go Scale in doubt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Philips said on Monday the sale of its $3.3-billion Lumileds business to Go Scale Capital was uncertain, due to U.S. government concerns.

Philips had announced in March an agreement to sell a stake of 80.1 percent in the business to Go Scale Capital, an investment fund of Asian private equity firms. But the Dutch company said on Monday the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) had expressed “certain unforeseen concerns” about the deal.

“Philips and Go Scale Capital will continue to engage with CFIUS and will take all reasonable steps to address its concerns, but given these, the closing of the transaction is uncertain,” Philips said.

Lumileds comprises Philips’ automotive lighting business and its LED components business. GSR Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, Asia Pacific Resource Development, and Nanchang Industrial Group all participate in Go Scale. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.