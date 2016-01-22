FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips' $3.3 billion sale of Lumileds fails on U.S. objections
January 22, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Philips' $3.3 billion sale of Lumileds fails on U.S. objections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Philips said on Friday its $3.3 billion deal to sell its Lumileds division to a group of Asian investors has foundered over objections by the U.S. government.

The deal to sell the operations, which make LED lights and lighting components for automobiles, ran into unspecified objections from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), Philips said.

The would-be buyer, Go Scale Capital, comprises GSR Ventures, Oak Investment Partners, Asia Pacific Resource Development, and Nanchang Industrial Group. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

