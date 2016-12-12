FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips to sell Lumileds stake to U.S. investor Apollo for $1.5 bln
December 12, 2016 / 6:50 AM / 8 months ago

Philips to sell Lumileds stake to U.S. investor Apollo for $1.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Philips said on Monday it will sell an 80.1 percent stake in Lumileds, its LED components and car lighting business, to U.S. investor Apollo, receiving $1.5 billion in cash.

The deal values Lumileds at around $2 billion including debt, Philips said.

An earlier attempt to sell the business at a valuation of $3.3 billion to a group of Asian investors failed after it was blocked by the U.S. government for undisclosed security concerns. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
