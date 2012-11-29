FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Philips CEO updates market on strategy
#Consumer Electronics
November 29, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Philips CEO updates market on strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV : * Philips CEO updates market on progress on path to value by 2013 * Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips Electronics (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), will give a presentation to investors and financial analysts at the Société Générale Premium Review Conference, Paris * Mr. van Houten will discuss the opportunities and near -term actions to drive performance improvements at Philips in its progress to become a leading diversified industrial group in the field of health and well-being

