BRIEF-Philips CEO updates market on strategy

AMSTERDAM, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV : * Philips CEO updates market on progress on path to value by 2013 * Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips Electronics (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), will give a presentation to investors and financial analysts at the Société Générale Premium Review Conference, Paris * Mr. van Houten will discuss the opportunities and near -term actions to drive performance improvements at Philips in its progress to become a leading diversified industrial group in the field of health and well-being