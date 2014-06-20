FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo in UK
June 20, 2014 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Philips electronics says wins patent case against Nintendo in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, June 20 (Reuters) - Philips Electronics NV said on Friday is has won a patent infringement cases against Nintendo in the United Kingdom, the first of four lawsuits filed against the Japanese gaming company.

Philips spokesman Bjorn Teuwsen said the patent related to motion and gesture tracking systems used in the Wii game console. Suit have also been filed in Germany, France and the United States.

Philips declined to give details about potential financial implications from the ruling. (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch, editing by William Hardy)

