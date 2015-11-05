FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pension Insurance Corp completes $3.7 bln buy-out of Philips UK pension fund
#Financials
November 5, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

Pension Insurance Corp completes $3.7 bln buy-out of Philips UK pension fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Pension Insurance Corp (PIC) has completed a 2.4 billion pound ($3.69 billion) buy-out of Philips UK pension fund, the firm said on Thursday.

PIC specialises in bulk annuities - taking on the risk of company defined benefit, or final salary, pension schemes.

The deal covers the pension benefits of around 26,000 UK pension scheme members, PIC said in a statement.

Longevity risk was reinsured through Hannover Re, PIC said. ($1 = 0.6498 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)

