Philips CEO rules out combined lighting, components business sale

AMSTERDAM, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Philips said on Tuesday that a combined sale of its lighting business, together with its lighting components business, is “not on the table”.

Philips plans to separate its lighting arm in a year’s time, most likely with a separate initial public offering of shares.

Frans van Houten said there was “no logic” to suggestions floated in the Dutch media that the two businesses could be sold together. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; editing by Jason Neely)