Philips Q4 EBITA beats forecasts, sees tough 2014
January 28, 2014 / 6:35 AM / 4 years ago

Philips Q4 EBITA beats forecasts, sees tough 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Philips reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) on Tuesday, and warned of a tough year ahead citing weak orders in the last three months.

The Dutch healthcare, lighting and consumer appliances group reported fourth-quarter EBITA of 884 million euros ($1.21 billion) and net profit of 412 million euros on almost flat sales of 6.799 billion euros. It said it met its financial targets for the full year.

Analysts in a poll commissioned by Reuters had forecast net profit of 455 million euros and EBITA of 839 million euros on sales of 6.844 billion euros.

