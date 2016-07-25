FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips hits consensus, margins improve
July 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / a year ago

Philips hits consensus, margins improve

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 25 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare company Philips reported second-quarter results that were broadly in line with analysts' consensus, with margins improving, though still short of the firm's full-year targets.

In its final quarter to include the results of the historic lighting business, now spun off, Philips made adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation of 544 million euros ($597 million), slightly ahead of 534 million euros forecast by analysts. Sales of 5.9 billion were in line.

The company's adjusted EBITA margin improved to 9.3 percent, well ahead of the 6.8 percent achieved in the first quarter. The company, which is targeting a margin of 11 percent for the full year, has said margin improvements will be "backloaded" toward the second half of the year. ($1 = 0.9112 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
