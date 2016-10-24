FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philips reports Q3 earnings just below expectations; sales rise
October 24, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

Philips reports Q3 earnings just below expectations; sales rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Dutch healthcare technology and services company Philips said on Monday third-quarter earnings grew by nearly half, though slightly below estimates, as sales rose and margins improved.

Philips said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) grew 47 percent to 649 million euros ($705 million) from 429 million euros in the same period a year ago.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen adjusted EBITA at 651 million euros.

Comparable sales rose 2 percent to 5.90 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
