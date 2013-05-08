Phillips 66 CEO not concerned about narrowed US crude discount

HOUSTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Phillips 66 Chief Executive Greg Garland said on Wednesday that the narrowed spread between U.S crude prices and London’s Brent won’t prompt any changes in the company’s strategy because the U.S. remains fundamentally oversupplied.

Phillips 66 relies on discounted U.S. crude to make railing North Dakota oil to its East and West coast refineries profitable. The spread , which has narrowed to less than $10, can squash the advantage of cheap U.S. crude because of the cost to move it by rail, which can range from $12 to $16 a barrel.

Garland, who spoke to reporters before the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Houston, said booming U.S. production will keep supply ahead of infrastructure projects needed to move it to markets, so the spread will be volatile.

“As long as you have an oversupply of crude, as long as we’re overdrilling our infrastructure, you’re going to see a lot of volatility,” Garland said. “So when you look at that whole infrastructure, look at drilling activity going on, we don’t see any change in the base fundamentals.”